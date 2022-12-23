Health dept to conduct online training for med professionals

Kolkata: Health department on Thursday published a notification saying that an online training will be conducted on Friday where medical officers, nephrologists, officials of the dialysis units and the nursing staff associated with the units would take part.



Training will be carried out virtually on the PMNDP portal which will essentially discuss the data entry in the dialysis portal by all the departmental based dialysis units. Medical officers of various dialysis units, nominated representatives of various hospital administration will join the online training.

The Superintendents of the MR Bangur Hospital, Howrah District Hospital, Hooghly District Hospital, Suri District Hospital have been requested to nominate an official who will join the online training session. The session will be coordinated by Dr Soumendra Nath Ari, state programme officer dialysis.

All the departmental-based dialysis units have to maintain data entry in the dialysis portal so that there is a centralised mechanism in place. All the departmental based dialysis units have already been asked to maintain the data entry. Dialysis services are functional in both departmental as well as public private partnership mode in various hospitals across the state.

The Health department has already issued directives to make an entry in the portal about the installation of hemodialysis machines in the hospitals, patients' registration, slot booking and other details. Head of the department of Nephrology/Dialysis unit will be nodal officer for the implementation of data entries in the portal. Details of HD machines, patients' registration and booking of dialysis sessions will be entered in the portal on a daily basis. Health department has set guidelines for all the dialysis units regarding data entry in the dialysis portal. Peritoneal dialysis units will be set up in the far off districts like Cooch Behar, Darjeeling, Alipurduar, Bankura, Purulia so that patients from the rural areas do not need to come down to the city hospitals.

The aim is to take pressure off various medical colleges.