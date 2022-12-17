HC upholds previous stay order on registering FIR against Suvendu Adhikari

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Friday upheld the stay on registering FIR against Suvendu Adhikari, which was earlier passed by Justice Rajasekhar Mantha.

State government on Thursday appealed for cancellation of the stay before the Supreme Court. But the apex court rejected the appeal and sent it back to the Calcutta High Court. In the afternoon, state government approached the Calcutta High Court and appealed for hearing verbally. The hearing was scheduled on Friday at the bench of Justice Jay Sengupta.

Justice Mantha had imposed a blanket ban on registering any new FIR on police. State government on Friday appealed to lift the ban as police need to register a FIR against Adhikari after the stampede incident. Justice Sengupta asked whether any preliminary inquiry was done or the autopsy have been done as these are necessary to know before registering a FIR.

Later Justice Sengupta rejected the appeal of the state government and suggested to take up the matter with the proper bench if state wants to register a new case against Adhikari.