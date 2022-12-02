HC junks Suvendu's plea, allows Abhishek's rally at Contai on Dec 3

kolkata: Calcutta High Court has given permission to Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee's rally in East Midnapore's Contai on December 3, setting aside the appeal of the opposition party leader Suvendu Adhikari.



Earlier, Adhikari moved the court stating that the objective behind holding rallies within 100 metres of his house was to harass his family. He alleged that he had informed the matter to the police superintendent and the officer-in-charge of the local police station but no steps had been taken. The High Court has, however, imposed some restrictions in connection with the rally. It can be held at a distance of 100 metres from Adhikari's residence, Shantikunj. The Court has directed the superintendent of police in the district to ensure that there is no deterioration of the law and order situation due to the rally. Justice Rajasekhar Mantha at the Calcutta High Court said that Banerjee has to take permission if he wants to enter 'Shantikunj'. Banerjee's rally was scheduled to take place in Contai on December 3 at the Pravat College ground. This had prompted the opposition leader to move the High Court. During the hearing on Thursday, the Court observed that any political party has the right to hold rallies and the court will not intervene in the matter.

Justice Mantha has directed the administration to ensure that no nuisance is created when the rally will take place and the local people do not face any problems.

The local administration has to ensure that there is no noise pollution.

Incidentally, it may be mentioned here that after hearing the news of Banerjee's rally, Tamluk MP Dibyendu Adhikari, who is also a younger brother of the opposition leader, said that he would like to invite Banerjee over a tea at his house. It was not, however, confirmed whether Banerjee accepted Adhikari's invitation. Justice Mantha clearly mentioned that Banerjee would not be able to enter Adhikari residence unless he obtains special permission. Nobody from the ruling Trinamool Congress will be allowed to enter the house of the opposition leader.

Trinamool leaders in East Midnapore said people were eagerly waiting to listen to Banerjee's speech.

Earlier, a massive rally was taken out in Contai in support of Banerjee's public meeting where the leaders spoke about the failure and indifference of the Centre to give relief to the common people.