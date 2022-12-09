HC forms panel to look into 'drastic' hike in average marks over the years

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court (HC) on Thursday ordered formation of a committee, led by the professor of the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) Subhamoy Maitra, to look into the apparent drastic increase in secondary and higher secondary marks in the state board over the years.

A case was filed in the HC over the increase in marks obtained by students in the class-X and class-XII, which is allegedly creating imparity during competitive examinations. Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay ordered a formation of a three-member committee to hear the case.

Justice Gangopadhyay directed the committee to look into the matter and submit a report on how to maintain the parity in merit judgment by January 25. It was alleged that the average marks scored by candidates in secondary and higher secondary have increased in the last two decades. It was also alleged that recently candidates are getting advantage due to this in recruitment, while candidates who have passed before 2006 are lagging behind.