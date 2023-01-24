HC dismisses petition on State IHM being set up at North Bengal Univ

KOLKATA: Calcutta High Court dismissed the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed on the issue of setting up of the State Institute of Hotel Management on the campus of North Bengal University (NBU).



A bench comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj dismissed the PIL on January 17. The PIL was filed at Calcutta HC objecting to the transfer of five acres of land of NBU to the Department of Tourism to establish the hotel management institute.A further plea was raised that the university was falsely circulating misleading information that no land was being transferred and only the user right of the land had been given to the tourism department.The counsel appearing on behalf of the university stated that the NBU is not transferring the land to the Tourism department but only giving the user the right to set up the hotel management institute. The minutes of the 71st meeting of the Executive Council held on November 25, 2022, was also produced which stated that there is no private participation in the institute.

“Hence, we do not find the plea of the petitioner that the ownership of the land of the university is being transferred without consideration, supported by any cogent material,” the court in its order stated.

Vice-Chancellor of NBU Omprakash Mishra had posted a copy of the order on his social media feed, while adding: “Immensely happy-NBU stand on Hotel Management Institute Vindicated-Calcutta High Court Bench of Hon’ble Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Hon’ble Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj has dismissed the PIL.”