HC cancels employment of 59 more teachers

kolkata: Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay at the Calcutta High Court on Thursday passed an order dismissing employment of 59 more primary teachers.



Justice Gangopadhyay heard 61 cases out of which 59 primary teachers have been dismissed from service. The Court has ordered a stop to their salary.

In total, 255 jobs have been cancelled till now in the primary recruitment corruption. Justice Gangopadhyay on Wednesday ordered the job cancellation of 143 primary teachers. Earlier, the jobs of 53 primary teachers were also terminated.

Justice Gangopadhyay on Wednesday heard the application of 146 teachers, after which he ordered the dismissal of 143 teachers. He also ordered a stop to the salary of these teachers immediately. The Supreme Court had directed that these 269 persons be given an opportunity to be heard by the High Court.

As per this order, initially, 54 primary teachers moved the court of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who had ordered the termination of their service, and submitted affidavits. After perusal of their submissions, Justice Gangopadhyay had ordered the dismissal of 53 of these primary teachers.