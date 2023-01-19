HC asks board to file affidavit citing whether aptitute test was held or not

The Calcutta High Court ordered the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) to submit an affidavit on whether the primary teacher recruitment process in 2016 was conducted with or without an aptitude test.

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay directed the president of the board to file a statement on the allegation within seven days.

The president will also have to submit an affidavit stating the manner in which the aptitude tests of the candidates were conducted.

Aptitude tests are conducted as part of the interview for the primary teacher recruitment. A separate marks section is allocated for this test, which is mainly conducted through the use of chalk and blackboard.

This test under the recruitment process is mandatory but complaints have been made that the teachers were allegedly appointed without having to appear for one.

With regards to the case, Justice Gangopadhyay has taken testimony of several job seekers who were present in the court for the case hearing. Apart from the allegation that no aptitude test was taken, it has been alleged that interviews were conducted on balconies instead of classrooms.

In another case, the court has imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh against the former president of the board Manik Bhattacharya as even after eight years of examination, marks have not been published.

Justice Gangopadhyay had ordered that this fine should be paid within 15 days