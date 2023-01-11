HC allows Kunal Ghosh to travel abroad

kolkata: Calcutta High Court on Tuesday permitted Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh to travel abroad. He is scheduled to travel to Singapore on January 16.



The permission was granted by the Division Bench of Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Ajay Kumar Gupta. Ghosh received bail in the Saradha case in 2017, but as per the conditions of the bail, he had to deposit his passport with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

After six years, Ghosh approached the court for the first time seeking permission to travel abroad. Ghosh is scheduled to fly out on January 16 and is slated to stay there till the end of January.

The CBI had opposed Ghosh’s plea to travel abroad but the Calcutta High Court dismissed CBI’s objections and held that the constitutional rights cannot be violated in any way. Although the permission given to Ghosh comes with certain conditions.

The Division Bench observed that Ghosh will have to deposit Rs 5 lakh as a bond in the lower court before travelling abroad. After returning, he will again have to submit his passport to the CBI.