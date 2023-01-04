'Have not witnessed any role of Centre for dev of Gangasagar'

Gangasagar: Mohonto Sanjoy Das of Kapil Muni temple at Gangasagar on Tuesday alleged indifference on the part of the central government in addressing the erosion issues in the area.



He expressed his sincere gratitude to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her emphasis on developing Gangasagar as one of the prime tourist destinations in the state.

"I am sorry to say, I have not witnessed any role of the central government for the development of Gangasagar. The erosion of the sea which is a major issue here, could have been addressed more effectively if the Centre had not been nonchalant about this serious issue. Didi (Mamata Banerjee) has tried her best and has always taken up repair and rejuvenation of the damaged embankments time and again for the protection of the Kapil Muni temple. With the flow of tourists increasing by leaps and bounds here, Didi has also taken up development of the place," Mohonto Sanjay Das, the successor of Mohonta Gyan Das of Kapil Muni temple said.

State Sunderban Affairs Department minister Bankim Hazra lashed out at the Centre for ignoring the demand for international status to the Gangasagar fair.

"The Centre offers funds for organising the Kumbh Mela but does not allot a penny for Gangasagar," he added.

The minister said that the state government has taken up a pilot project of using tetrapod technology for addressing the erosion of an 850-metre stretch along the coast.

When sea waves lash through the tetrapods, the water will get trapped inside the latter.

The silt carried by the waves will settle down and siltation will start within the area. This will lead to the formation of coastal structures such as seawalls and breakwaters or sand dunes which will prevent erosion.

The sea is advancing at the rate of 15 metre a year. Experts fear that if the trend continues, there will be a need to relocate the Kapil Muni temple.