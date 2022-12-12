Have matured as an actor, says Dev

KOLKATA: Bengali superstar Dev on Sunday asserted he has matured as an actor -- from an action hero to one essaying diverse, realistic roles.



Earlier known for mainstream 'masala entertainers' such as Challenge (2009), Paran Jai Jaliya Re (2009), Khokababu (2012) and Rangbaaz (2013), to name a few, Dev said he reinvented himself with movies such as Chander Pahar (2013), Amazon Obhijaan (2017) and Arshinagar (2015).

He has also produced realistic movies such as Cockpit and Chaamp (both 2017) and Tonic (2021).

His latest flick, Projapoti, is slated for release in Christmas."One must change oneself, adapt oneself to contemporary times.

Casting oneself in realistic roles is one way of changing oneself as an actor," Dev, critically acclaimed for his role of a mute person in Zulfiqar (2016), said in an interview.

Speaking about his earlier avatar in movies such as Khoka 420 (2013) and Paglu (2011), he said, "At that time, such movies had their own audience. But now, the taste of the cine-goers has gone through a complete makeover."

There have to be dollops of emotion and realism in movies, he said.

"From Tonic (2021) to Kacher Manush (2022), I have produced and cast myself in varied roles," Dev said.He said Projapoti has different shades of emotion, which are relatable to the viewers. "It dwells on a beautiful bond between a father and a son. It is a commercial movie with an intellectual quotient," the actor, who co-produced Projapoti, said.