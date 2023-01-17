Haridevpur: Body of woman found, 3 held

KOLKATA: Mystery shrouds the death of a woman in Haridevpur whose body was found in front of an apartment building on Monday morning.



Police have arrested three persons after interrogating them.

According to sources, the woman identified as Lakshmi Devi Shaw (45) used to run a grocery shop with her husband Birendra Shaw, located on the ground floor of 28/32, Purba Para Road.

The shop was being run by Birendra and Lakshmi for more than 20 years.

It is alleged that when they were trying to renovate the shop as the condition was very bad, a few residents of the apartment building were obstructing them.

It is also alleged that the detained persons were involved in ‘promoting business’ and were putting pressure on the woman to sell the shop.

On Monday around 6:45 am, Lakshmi was found lying unconscious in front of the apartment building.

She was rushed to SSKM Hospital where doctors declared her brought dead. It is suspected that she had consumed acid.

On Monday when police went to the apartment for investigation, local people started agitation alleging negligence on behalf of the police.

Residents of the area claimed that police were earlier informed about the dispute but no action was taken.

A probe has been initiated. Police are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death.