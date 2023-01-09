Hakim releases memoir ‘Death of a Caterpillar’

KOLKATA: In her book, ‘Death of a Caterpillar’, psychotherapist and entrepreneur Minu Budhia pens her journey and narrates the story of how she went from being ‘counselled to doing the counselling.’



One bright and sunny afternoon, she was on the brink of giving up as she hailed an auto rickshaw and went about looking for a way to end her life. But she didn’t give up. Instead, she got the help she needed and embarked on a journey that led to the memoir ‘Death of a Caterpillar’.

The memoir was released by Mayor Firhad Hakim, ministers Shashi Panja and Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay and Lt. Gen. RP Kalita at an event attended by the crème de la crème of Kolkata.

Written with piercing honesty, humour, and peppered with self-help tips, the motivational memoir is a heart-rending and captivating story of a small-town girl turning into a social entrepreneur. It also explores the transformation of an introvert into a mental health influencer. In brief, it’s a story of ‘a woman lost and found.’ “When my younger daughter Prachi was diagnosed with Low IQ & ADHD, my whole world shattered into pieces. With time I realised she wasn’t my weakness, but my strength...” said Budhia.