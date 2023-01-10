Hakim inaugurates two boulevards in city

kolkata: Mayor Firhad Hakim inaugurated two boulevards at Southern Avenue, named after Late Sunil Kanti Roy, erstwhile Managing Director of Peerless Group in the presence of Manisha Bose, Councillor, Ward No. 87, Mala Roy, Chairperson, Kolkata Municipal Corporation and MP, Debashis Kumar, MMIC, Kolkata Municipal Corporation and MLA, Jayanta Roy, Managing Director, Peerless and Director, Bengal Peerless Housing Development Company Limited and Ketan Sengupta, CEO, Bengal Peerless Housing Development Company Limited, among other dignitaries.



One of the boulevards, named ‘Shri Sunil Kanti Roy Probin Uddyan’ is dedicated to Senior Citizens. The other, dedicated to the youth, has been christened as ‘Shri Sunil Kanti Roy Krira Uddyan.’ The initiative to adopt the boulevards celebrates the long association of Peerless and the state government as they work towards beautification of the City of Joy.

The boulevards have been developed by Bengal Peerless as part of its CSR initiative. The Company will be responsible for maintenance of landscaping and the security area for the next one year. “Inauguration of these boulevards is the beginning of a journey towards together for betterment of the City of Joy. On behalf of the entire Peerless family, I, express my gratitude to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Councillor of Ward No. 87 for making this a reality,” said Jayanta Roy, Managing Director, Peerless.