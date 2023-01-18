Hakim inaugurates KMDA flower show

KOLKATA: The third edition of the flower show organised by Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) was inaugurated by Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister Firhad Hakim on Thursday evening.



The show has 73 types of flowers like dahlia, roses, chrysanthemum, bougainvillea and a plethora of winter annual flowers like gazania, rudbeckia, marigold, orchid, petunia, pansy to name a few. It will be held from January 18 to 20, adjacent to gate number 3 of the Sarobar, just opposite to the Bengal Rowing Club.

“It is often seen that a person who is morbid or depressed becomes energised at the sight of beautiful flowers. There is no scientific reason behind this, but it happens. So when, the former CEO of KMDA, Antara Acharya proposed to me to hold a flower show at Rabindra Sarobar, I agreed and this is the third edition of the show,” Hakim said.