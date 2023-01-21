Hakim inaugurates annual 3-day KMC flower show at Borough XV

KOLKATA: Mayor Firhad Hakim inaugurated the annual flower exhibition organised by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation at Borough XV on Saturday. The exhibition at Kheyali Khelaghar in Garden Reach of ward 136 will continue for a span of three days.



The annual flower exhibition is being organised in every borough by the KMC. According to Hakim, the Corporation is building a nursery for plants to ensure the betterment of the environment.

It is through events like this, according to the Mayor, that people get exposed to this practice. “The local people get enthusiastic after seeing these exhibitions and would want to practise planting on their own as well. The main aim of the exhibition is to promote this practice amongst the people,” Mayor Hakim said.

He thanked the gardeners who, through their hard work all around the year, look after the plants and take great care of them.

According to him, it is not only important to plant sapplings in every possible space available but it is equally important to protect them. “Take care of it and protect it like its your daughters and sons,” Hakim stressed.

The flower exhibition by the KMC is conducted every year. According to an official, the exhibition in each borough goes on for three-days.

Each year, they have been receiving massive interest from people for these exhibitions. In recent years, social media presence of them has led to more people opting to take a tour of these exhibitions. The number of plants and their varieties are subjected to the space provided in each borough.

Recently, the third edition of the flower show was organised by the Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA). It was inaugurated by Hakim, who is also the Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister of the state.

The show featured 73 types of flowers like dahlia, roses, chrysanthemum, bougainvillaea and a plethora of winter annual flowers like gazania, rudbeckia and marigold, amongst others. It was held from January 18 to 20, adjacent to gate number 3 of the Sarobar, just opposite to the Bengal Rowing Club.