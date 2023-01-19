Hakim assures demolition of illegal construction on ‘usurped KMDA lands’

In the wake of allegations that land and quarters belonging to the Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) in one of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) wards in the Kasba area is being usurped for illegal constructions, Mayor Firhad Hakim assured that assessment verification is being carried out there and illegal structures are being demolished.

The councillor of ward 107, Lipika Manna, on Wednesday, said that majority of area in her ward comprises vacant lands and quarters belonging to KMDA.

She alleged that the vacant lands were usurped to construct rooms and garages which are now being given out for rent. She said that the residents there get to avail water, roads, lighting, sanitation etc from the KMC.

She inquired as to whether the civic body has with them the records of these properties and maintenance details. She asked whether these residents pay property tax to KMC and who maintains these quarters.

Hakim admitted that land belonging to KMDA is being used illegally. “There is illegal occupation of these lands. This problem in the Kasba area has existed since the time of the Left government in Bengal that allowed random encroachment,” he alleged. The Mayor said that the problem exists in ward 107 in Kasba and stretches up to Patuli.

There was also some acquisition complication in the Block Lands Record Office (BLRO), Hakim stated. He assured that a team has been formed comprising members from the BLRO, KMDA and KMC’s assessment department.

This team is visiting the ward and conducting assessment verification to find out who are the genuine assessees and ones that are occupying the land illegally and dodging property tax. “We are serving notice to the occupiers of these lands who are dwelling there illegally. We are demolishing the illegal structures. The former Left government could not even carry out land acquisition properly which resulted in several disputed lands. We are resolving these disputes so that these properties can be brought under the tax assessment limits of the KMC. The work is almost over in ward 107 and is ongoing in other wards,” Hakim said.