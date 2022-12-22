Guv to open Nikhil Bharat Bangla Sahitya Sammelan centenary celebrations at SNU

kolkata: Eminent personalities, including Governor C V Ananda Bose, ex-Speaker of Lok Sabha Meera Kumar, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore and noted scientist Bikash Sinha will grace the inauguration of the centenary celebrations of the concluding ceremony of Nikhil Bharat Banga Sahitya Sammelan (NBBSS) on December 25 at Sister Nivedita University (SNU) campus in New Town.



Pradip Bhattacharya, MP and president, NBBSS, Satyam Roychowdhury, Chancellor of SNU and Chairman of the reception committee of NBBSS, noted singer Pt. Ajoy Chakrabarty, renowned author Nrishinghaprasad Bhaduri, former Bengal Governor Shyamal Sen, Chandrasekhar Ghosh, Chairman, Bandhan Bank, Janab Andalib Elias, Deputy High Commissioner, Bangladesh, minister Bratya Basu, artist Shuvaprasanna, Sourav Ganguly, popular Bangladesh author Selina Hosain, Dhrubajyoti Chattopadhyay, V-C, SNU, Bangladesh author ASM Shamsul Arefin, Arunabha Banerjee, director, finance and operations, Alliance Broadband and Anil Dhar, general secretary, NBBSS will also be present at the event.

During the press meet on Wednesday at the Press Club in Kolkata, Roychowdhury said more than 700 delegates will also grace the three-day programme, which will end on December 27. He also informed that a huge delegation from Bangladesh, including ministers from the neighbouring country will be present at the three-day concluding ceremony of NBBSS on SNU campus.

NBBSS was founded 100 years ago to spread the essence of Bengali literature outside Bengal. Dr Surendranath Sen started the annual festival of Banga Sahitya Samaj in Kanpur.

"Hundred is a significant number and I cannot remember an organisation as old as NBBSS, which has survived the test of time. I'm sure it will last for more years and at the completion of 200 years, the then members of NBBSS will organise a grand event," said Roychowdhury, Chairman of Centenary Reception Committee of NBBSS. He also congratulated renowned Bengali author Pracheta Gupta, who was also present at Press Club, for his contribution to Bengali literature and culture.

Meanwhile, Bhattacharya announced that NBBSS would like Gupta to become their brand ambassador. The president of NBBSS also recalled how, for 100 years eminent personalities have presided over the sessions at different cities of the country. "Even former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee was the president of NBBSS for 12 years. Today, we have more than 100 branches across India with approximately 15,000 life-time members. Every branch across the country will celebrate the NBBSS concluding ceremony," said Bhattacharya.