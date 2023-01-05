Guv CV Ananda Bose’s security cover upgraded to Z plus category

The security cover for West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has been increased to Z plus category based on intelligence inputs received by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

From now on, about 40 commandos will protect Bose on a rotational basis. According to sources, recently the Intelligence Department submitted a threat perception report where it has been mentioned that there is some threat on Bose. After going through the report, MHA decided to increase the Governor’s security cover. It may be mentioned that Bose was one of the members of the Post-Poll Violence Inquiry Committee in Bengal before being appointed as the Governor. Bose, a retired IAS officer was sworn in as Governor of Bengal on November 23. He has served in different positions from his cadre state Kerala as well as in the Centre. Bose, a 1977 batch IAS, retired in 2011 while he was posted as the Administrator at the National Museum in New Delhi.