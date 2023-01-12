Group study helped me during HS exam: Ex-student of RKM Vidyalaya, Narendrapur

How would a 10/11-year-old feel when he is asked to do all his chores? You guessed it right. Archisman Manna also felt the same when he was admitted to Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya, Narendrapur, in Class V. But gradually, as he grew up, his excitement to be at Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya in Narendrapur also escalated. Today, the first-year student of Statistics from St. Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Kolkata, couldn’t thank his alma mater enough.

Archisman passed Higher Secondary with flying colours from Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya, Narendrapur. The Bally, Hooghly, resident fetched 98.4 percent in the West Bengal HS examination in 2022.

Archisman remembered how the group study, an integral part of Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya, Narendrapur education system, helped him during his HS examination. “We used to look forward to the group study hours. I remember, we used to practice the test papers together. If anyone didn’t know the answer, the other would always be there to help,” he smiled, a reaction reflective of the many moments he shared with his friends and peers.

He also mentioned how the institution helped him to overcome loneliness. “Initially, you will feel homesick but then you would want to stay in school. We were sharing rooms, meals, and time with friends. There was no lone time,” he said.

To inculcate the feeling of equality, Archisman recalled: “Students from various parts of Bengal, Manipur, and Bihar would come to Ramakrishna Mission. We used to clean our dishes post our meals. We never had our dishes. We had to use the dishes washed by other students and we did the same for them. In this manner, we all exchanged our dishes.”

Also, the cultural events at Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya, Narendrapur, helped him to prepare for his life outside the institution. Having received his training in debate, storytelling, and recitation at Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya, today Archisman doesn’t hesitate when he needs to participate in his college’s cultural programme. He is definitely continuing to grow up as a man of great character and interests.