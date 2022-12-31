Green rush: TMC wins three cooperative elections

Kolkata: TMC won three cooperative elections on Thursday. It won a cooperative body election at Haldia block. Out of 12 seats, the ruling Trinamool Congress earlier captured two seats without any contest and now, it won all the remaining 10. There were around 710 voters.



In another development, Trinamool Congress also won another cooperative election in Murshidabad's Nowda block. Trinamool Congress alleged that opposition parties resorted to violence after apprehending a defeat. In the third incident, the ruling party also won the Patashpur II block cooperative board election. Opposition parties failed to submit nominations due to organisational weakness.

BJP was defeated badly in Suvendu Adhikari's home turf in Nandigram a couple of days ago as the Trinamool Congress won all the seats in a cooperative body election there. TMC bagged the Bheturia Cooperative election in Nandigram by winning all the 12 seats while BJP failed to get even a single one.

Incidentally, on November 27, Trinamool Congress swept polls in another cooperative body in East Midnapore. Out of 12 seats in the Panskura cooperative body, the ruling Trinamool Congress won seven while CPI(M) received four. BJP managed to get only one seat.