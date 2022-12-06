Gram Panchayat seats in state rises to 62,404 in final draft

KOLKATA: The number of Gram Panchayat seats in the state increased by 40 in the final draft compared to the earlier demo draft that was published in November. In the other two tiers of Panchayat system like Panchayat Samiti and Zilla Parishad, the number of seats remained unchanged from the earlier draft.



After the delimitation, a demo draft was published in November where Gram Panchayat seats remained at 62,364 but in the final draft the number has gone up to 62,404. The number has increased by 13,754 than what was there in 2018. According to the final draft, there are around 3,205 Gram Panchayats in the state. The number dropped by 2 from what it was in 2018. The number of Panchayat Samiti stands at 332 while the number of Zilla Parishad constituencies stands at 928. In 2018, there were 825 Zilla Parishad constituencies in the state.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) in November published an integrated draft electoral roll for 2023 in which the number of voters in the state was reduced by 12,577. The final electoral roll will however be published on January 5.

According to the draft electoral roll published by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) under the ECI, the number of total voters in the State stands at 7,42,88,233 while in the previous year the figure stood at 7,43,00,810. During pre-revision of the voter list, names of around 2,79,434 voters were removed from the list most of whom are dead. The ECI prepares a revised list of voters every year. Out of 7,42,88,233 electors around 3,78,02,731 are male voters and 3,64,83,883 female.

The number of third gender electors is 1,619. Around 9,45,401 corrections were done during pre-revision. There are around 1,14,794 service electors in the state and the number of polling stations is 79,501. According to sources, one Panchayat seat has been allotted for 900 voters as per the norms of delimitations while one Panchayat Samiti seat has been allotted against 4,500 voters. There can be at most three seats from each Panchayat Samiti for Zilla Parishad.