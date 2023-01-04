Governor extends tenure of Om Prakash Mishra as V-C

KOLKATA: Governor CV Ananda Bose, who is also the Chancellor of North Bengal University, extended the tenure of Professor Om Prakash Mishra as the Vice-Chancellor of the university.

Mishra's tenure has been extended for a period of four weeks starting from December 29. With regards to the extension, Mishra said that he has received the notification for continuing as the Vice-Chancellor of the university. The professor of International Relations at Jadavpur University, Mishra was appointed as the interim Vice-Chancellor of the North Bengal University after Subiresh Bhattacharya was removed from the post. Mishra was appointed as the V-C for North Bengal University for three months or till the appointment of the regular V-C on recommendation by the Search Committee, a notice stated.