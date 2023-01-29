Governor Ananda Bose begins his ‘Unity Yatra’ of Bengal

KOLKATA: After offering his prayers at Dakshineswar temple on Sunday, Governor CV Ananda Bose announced that he would embark on a ‘Unity Yatra’ to interact with the people of the state and imbibe Bengal’s culture.



He dedicated it to the memory of Swami Vivekananda.

“Bengal is my second home, naturally I have to imbibe the language, the culture and also love the people here. It is a blessing for me that I have been able to come here,” Bose said, adding: “Paschim Bengal Parikrama is something which I would start very soon to meet the people of this great state. The parikrama starts today at this moment from this great institution.”

Security at the temple was beefed up for the Governor’s visit. After offering prayer, Bose told the Press that the Dakshineswar temple marks the beginning of the ‘Unity Yatra’. According to reports, Governor Bose aims at meeting people of Bengal during the yatra.

After visiting the Dakshineswar temple, the Governor also visited Mother’s House to lay a wreath on Mother Teresa’s tomb. Addressing the crowd during his visit, he cited the learnings from Mother Teresa’s life and praised her for her selfless work.

Recently, Governor Bose performed the ‘hatey khari’, (a ritual to begin learning the Bengali alphabets), on the occasion of Saraswati Puja in presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He got his first Bengali lesson from three children at the Raj Bhavan on January 26.