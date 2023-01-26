Gour Malda Police Marathon to be held on Feb 5

For the first time the Malda district police is all set to organise the Gour Malda Marathon.

The event will be held on February 5 and is aimed at promoting the sports, tourism and trade potential of the district.

“The tagline of the marathon will be ‘Protect our heritage’. The emblem and the medals will bear the picture of Firoze Minar - the famous heritage site.

The two mascots are the silkworm and mango- the two icons of Malda,’’ stated Dr Pradeep Kumar Yadav, Superintendent of Police, Malda, addressing a press conference in English Bazaar on Wednesday.

Eminent sports personalities of Malda with national and international achievements were also felicitated. The list included Tanushree Lala who was the winner of the 5 km walkathon in Kuala Lumpur; Misti Karmakar in javelin throw, Susmita Kar in throw ball and shooting ball, Priya Mahaldar in shooting, throw ball and athletics along with their coach Ashit Paul.

Abir Chatterjee, an eminent Bengali actor will be present to kick off the marathon.

The marathon will have 4 categories each in the 21.1 km and 10 km sections for male and female runners.

In the 21.1 km category, the winner will be awarded a cash prize of Rs. 1 lakh, the runner-up will get Rs 50,000 and the second runner-up will be given Rs 25,000.

In the 10 km open and for armed forces both the first prize winners will be given Rs 25,000, the runner-up Rs 15,000 and the second runner-up Rs 10,000.