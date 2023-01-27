Gorkha Janmukti Morcha declares unilateral withdrawal from GTA Accord

Darjeeling: The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM), in a sudden move, declared their unilateral withdrawal from the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) Accord claiming that the GTA has failed to deliver.



An accord was signed between the Union government, West Bengal government and the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) to pave way for the formation of the GTA, an administrative body for the Hills.

“On Friday, we sent letters to the President of India, the Prime Minister and Union minister of India along with the Chief Minister of West Bengal intimating about the GJM’s unilateral withdrawal from the tripartite agreement,” stated Roshan Giri, general secretary, GJM, and one of the signatories of the accord, in a press conference in Siliguri.

When questioned on the reason behind the sudden withdrawal, Giri stated that the GTA has failed to deliver and in no way encompasses the Terai and Dooars. “It has failed to create an identity for the Gorkhas. We had also demanded the inclusion of 396 mouzas of Terai and Dooars but the Justice Shyamal Sen commission recommended the inclusion of just five,” added Giri.

He stated that the GJM had requested Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to implement the GTA Act in letter and spirit but that too did not see the light of day.

“We have scrapped the GTA and our primary objective is Gorkhaland for which a national committee has been created. Our agitation will be Delhi-centric and we will not disturb the Darjeeling Hills, Terai and Dooars,” stated Giri.

He stated that both the state and the Union government had failed to deliver. “We have been supporting the NDA from 2009 to 2020 but they too did not live up to our expectations. However, we feel that as they have assured to hand over a permanent solution in their party election manifesto, we are hopeful that they will live up to their commitment before the 2024 elections,” added Giri.

Waving this off, TMC leader Gautam Deb stated that just before any election the BJP-led Union government hatches a conspiracy to disturb the peace and tranquility of the Hills.

“However, the people of Bengal now understand this design and will thwart the conspiracy. Though they claim that the agitation will be Delhi-centric, the issue is related to Bengal and Delhi always fans the divisive fire. People should stop fishing in murky waters,” stated Deb.

Ashok Bhattacharjee, a veteran CPI(M) leader, dubbed it as a political gimmick.

“How can one withdraw from an accord that is an Act?” questioned Bhattacharjee.