Global Trade Expo: 138 job offers given to students

KOLKATA: The initiation of the growth of start-ups in Bengal is a very positive approach in building up the business industry here, said Chandrima Bhattacharya, Minister of State, department of finance, West Bengal government, during the closing ceremony of Bengal Global Trade Expo (BGTE) on Sunday. Chandrima Bhattacharya also said: “Possibly, the state Budget will be placed on February 15.”



The BGTE was a five-day long expo which included around 500 stalls from different traders, a businessman conclave and placement drives. India Innovation Impact and Entrepreneurship Conclave (IIIE Conclave), a part of the expo, witnessed the rolling out of more than 300 internship offers. About 138 job offers were given to students from different colleges, as well as some selected start-ups were provided with equity funds by various investors. The expo also saw the youngest start-up owner growing his business and the youngest investor. She said: “The initiation of the growth of start-ups in Bengal is a very positive approach in building up the business industry here. This Bengal Global Trade Expo is the opening to the pathway of success for those start-ups. Those who have started a start-up company in the heart of Bengal are getting support from this expo and will also be supported by the government.” Sushil Poddar, president of the Confederation of West Bengal Trade Association, said: “In BGTE, the investors provided funding to the start-ups at the lowest interest rates possible to help them grow more. In future, we will try to promote start-up culture in schools and colleges so that people can be more aware of the different possibilities.”