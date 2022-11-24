GJM hints at quitting TMC alliance

Darjeeling: Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) has parted ways with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) alliance.



Bimal Gurung, President, GJM has stated that the party is functioning independently these days.

Incidentally the GJM has started a political exercise for Gorkhaland. They have lined up a seminar in Delhi on December 10 and 11, inviting other pro-Gorkhaland political and non-political outfits.

On his way to Delhi on Tuesday, when quizzed by media persons on his alliance with TMC which does not support the bifurcation of Bengal, Gurung remarked: "Earlier, we had an alliance with the TMC. Now, we have taken up a particular issue and are working on it. We are working independently now."

This was a clear indication of the Hill party severing ties with the TMC. When questioned on why he is visiting Delhi, Gurung stated: "We have a seminar on December 10 and 11. I am going to Delhi to oversee the arrangements. From there I will be travelling to Dehradun and Haridwar to give out invitations."

When questioned on the seminar, Gurung stated that the seminar was aimed at constituting a National Committee for Gorkhaland. "It will have representatives from political parties, apolitical outfits and intellectuals. They will carry forward the Gorkhaland demand. I request one and all to participated," stated Gurung.

The GJM has been sending out invitations to other political outfits to attend. Hamro Party has already consented. Ajoy Edwards, President of the party recently stated that he would be attending the seminar.

Reacting to Gurung's statement of serving ties with the TMC, NB Khawas, TMC Spokesperson, Darjeeling stated: "It is their personal decision. We would not like to comment on this." There are talks in the Hills that Gurung has been cozying up to the BJP yet again.

In 2017, Gurung had spawned an agitation alleging that the TMC-led West Bengal Government was forcefully imposing Bengali language in the Hills.

The agitation soon turned violent and culminated in a 105 day-long bandh. Charged under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA,) Gurung and his aides fled the Hills.

Gurung who was missing since the violent agitation suddenly resurfaced in Kolkata on October 21, 2020. In Kolkata he declared his allegiance to the Trinamool Congress.

Later in December, he returned to Darjeeling. Since then GJM has been functioning as an ally of the TMC.