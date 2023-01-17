‘German ‘Wanderer’ not the initial choice for the ‘Great Escape’ of Netaji in 1941’

KOLKATA: Ahead of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s birthday, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), on Monday, took to social media to commemorate the anniversary of his ‘Great Escape’ on the intervening night of January 16 and 17, 1941, while archive material from Netaji Research Bureau revealed that the now famous German ‘Wanderer’ car was not the only and initial choice for the escapade.



The TMC took to social media and wrote: “Today marks the anniversary of Netaji’s ‘Great Escape’ from his Elgin Road residence to Europe in the face of relentless trials, danger and hardships, to lay the foundation for his war against the British.”

Even though the German ‘Wanderer’ car of Sisir Kumar Bose became famous for finally ferrying Netaji on the intereving night of January 16 and 17 in 1941, what many do not know is that this car was not the initial choice of Sisir Kumar Bose and Netaji.The Netaji Research Bureau archive revealed that the Bose residence at Elgin Road at the time had two prized possessions — the Auto Union-manufactured-Wanderer and a Studebaker President.

The archive material revealed that Sisir Kumar Bose and Netaji had to choose which vehicle would be perfect for the escape. The Studebaker President of Sarat Chandra Bose was a bigger and stronger car for the mission. However, the problem was this car was already well known for being the prized car of Sarat Bose. But, the German Wanderer was less conspicuous in those days and hence was chosen finally.

The trial for the escape began a year earlier. Sisir Kumar Bose did a trial run with the 'Wanderer' by driving it to Burdwan from Kolkata on Christmas day of 1940. It is learnt that Sisir Bose left early in the morning. After having lunch at Burdwan railway station, he drove back to Kolkata. On the night of January 16, Sisir Bose and Netaji left the Elgin Road residence via the rear staircase. Netaji lodged himself in the rear left seat of the car while Sisir Bose took the driver seat.

It is learnt that the escape was made in such a clandestine manner that Netaji did not shut the door on the rear left where he was seated. In case somebody was listening to them in the dark of the night, could only hear one door shutting on the driver's side where Sisir Bose was behind the wheel. Sisir drove all night. The next morning they reached Barari, Dhanbad where Netaji hid for a day. The following morning the ‘Wanderer’ ferried them to Gomoh railway Station from where Netaji took the Delhi-Kalka mail.