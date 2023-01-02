Garden Reach Shipbuilders hands over Fast Patrol Vessel to Indian Coast Guard

KOLKATA: At a time when India is aspiring to be a leading defence exporter with a focus on indigenisation in the domestic sector, the Kolkata-based Defence public sector unit, Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd (GRSE) yet again proved to be a key player as it handed over a fast patrol vessel (FPV) to the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and laid keels for two Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC) for the Indian Navy.



The GRSE has confirmed that it has handed over ICGS Kamla Devi, the 5th FPV of its class to ICG on December 31. Later in the day, keels were laid at the Rajabagan Dockyard (RBD) in Kolkata for the 5th and 6th ASW-SWC for the Navy.

In his address, Defence secretary Giridhar Aramane stated: "I am very happy that GRSE has received several accolades by achieving many distinctions in shipbuilding. Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) in the defence sector is vital. We should continue to design and develop in the country. I am happy to note that GRSE has contributed in a major way with 108 warship deliveries."

Speaking at the event, Commodore P R Hari, IN (Retd), Chairman and Managing Director, GRSE mentioned, "The first ship of the series of 8 shallow water crafts was launched just 10 days back and keels of 5 more are being laid including these two. We are indeed on the right track and we are very confident that we will meet the expectation of the Indian Navy."

He highlighted that the Rajabagan Dockyard has turned into a full-fledged ship building unit capable of end to end ship construction for medium and small sized warships. The ASW-SWCs project highlights the ship building and design prowess of the Indian shipyards since such ships were being imported until now, he highlighted.

Once built, these ships will be capable of full-scale sub-surface surveillance of coastal waters as well as search and attack. These ships will have combat management systems on board and will be armed with lightweight torpedoes as well as anti-submarine warfare rockets. GRSE is constructing 23 ships including 15 warships of three different projects for the Indian Navy.