Gangasagar: Signposts, banners will be in Hindi, Eng, Bengali

Keeping in mind the large number of Hindi-speaking pilgrims visiting the Gangasagar Mela, the West Bengal government has made special arrangements to have all signposts, banners and hoardings written in Hindi also so that they do not face any inconvenience during their stay here, a senior official said.

The state government has decided to have signposts, banners, hoardings and direction boards written in Hindi apart from English and Bengali to help the pilgrims understand the directions and how to reach Sagar Island in South 24-Parganas district, the official said.

“We get several lakhs of Hindi speaking pilgrims visiting West Bengal during the Gangasagar Mela. To ensure that they do not face any inconvenience, we will have all banners, hoardings and direction-boards on the way to the Island also in Hindi,” the official said.

The bureaucrat said that bathing ghats have also been marked separately to ensure that even the illiterate have no difficulty while taking the holy dip. The state government has taken all measures for successful hosting of the congregation as they are expecting a huge footfall at the Gangasagar mela.

Lakhs of Hindu pilgrims gather in Sagar Island from different parts of the country and outside to take a holy dip at the confluence of the sacred Ganga and the Bay of Bengal on the occasion of ‘Makar Sankranti’.

Senior police officers will be deployed to oversee the security of the fair site, who will use satellite phones, drones and CCTV cameras.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had visited Sagar Island last week and personally reviewed the arrangements for the Gangasagar Mela.