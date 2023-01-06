Gangasagar: Mamata initiates ‘Didir Suraksha Kawach’, visits house of a shopkeeper

GANGASAGAR: The mud house with a tin shed cover belonging to Ajoy Tun near Bharat Sevashram Sangha at Gangasagar has suddenly become a sought-after address. And why not? It was from this house in Gangasagar where Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee kicked off the ‘Didir Suraksha Kawach’ (DSK) initiative.



DSK, which covers a total of 15 state government schemes, was launched on Monday and is designed to cover 6 core sectors. Soon after her visit and offering of Puja at Bharat Sevashram Sangha, Didi (Mamata Banerjee) on her way to the Kapil Muni temple suddenly stopped her car and stepped into a wayside shop selling bags and various other gift items. Ajoy Tun who owns the shop also has his mud house right at the back of his shop.“I was caught by surprise when didi came to my shop and started purchasing some bags, decorative beads and other gift items. She said that she had to offer gifts to some of her near and dear ones. After spending 5 odd minutes, she entered my house. She was so polite and candid that our initial astonishment and a sense of uneasiness disappeared in no time,” Tun said.Didi asked Ajoy’s wife Monimala what she had cooked and the latter replied that rice, bhola macher jhol, begun bhaja and chatni.

“Your house is very nice. I am very fond of mud houses, she told us. Didi also took a look at the earthen oven which we use for cooking. She fondled my sister-in-law’s child who was sleeping at the time,” Monimala said.“Frankly speaking, I forgot to ask didi for tea, we were so overwhelmed. We had never thought that she would visit our small shop and even come into our house,” Monimala told this newspaper when she was asked whether they had offered tea to the TMC chairperson.Monimala added that she gets the facilities of free ration (Khadya Sathi) as well as the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme. Ajoy lives with his wife and two sons. He earns his living by running the shop and also cooks in social functions.