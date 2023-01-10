Gangasagar: ER to run 12 special trains from Jan 12 to 17

kolkata: Anticipating rush of pilgrims during Gangasagar Mela 2023, Eastern Railway will run 12 EMU special trains between January 12 and January 17. Apart from this, three existing EMU locals will be extended during this period.



Out of the 12 EMU mela specials, three trains will leave from Sealdah South at 6:15 am, 2:40 pm and 4:24 pm, two mela specials will be plied from Kolkata Station at 7:35 am and and 9:30 pm, five mela specials from Namkhana at 2:05 am, 9:10 am, 11:18 am, 6:35 pm and 7:05 pm. There will be one mela special from Lakshmikantapur at 11:15 pm and one mela special from Kakdwip at 2:40 pm.

On Sunday, EMU trains in Lakshmikantapur-Namkhana-Lakshmikantapur section will run as weekday’s service. Meanwhile, no train will stop at Kashinagar Halt station from January 9 to January 16, as proposed by the state administration. An additional EMU special train will run between Princep Ghat and Barasat on Thursday to facilitate the spectators of match at Eden.