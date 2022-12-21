Gaming app fraud: Bizman & 13 others named in chargesheet

KOLKATA: Kolkata Police has filed chargesheet against Garden Reach businessman Amir Khan and 13 others in the e-nuggets gaming app fraud case on Tuesday.



Police on Tuesday filed the chargesheet on the 89th day of the seizure of more than Rs 17 crore from under the bed of Amir's house in Garden Reach. In the chargesheet containing 1106 pages police have made Amir and 13 others accused on charges of cheating (420), forgery of valuable security (467), forgery for purpose of cheating (468), using as genuine a forged document or electronic record (471) and criminal conspiracy (120B) of the Indian Penal Code. Police have also recorded statements of 73 persons as witnesses during the investigation tenure.

Amir was arrested from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh by Kolkata Police during September in connection with the case registered against him at the Park Street police station. Before that, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had seized more that Rs 17 crore from Amir's Garden Reach house. Both the investigating agencies were conducting probes. Kolkata Police, after Amir's arrest, found a call centre in Salt Lake Sector V from where a server was found automatically using multiple sim boxes. Police had found that the racket was being operated from Dubai.