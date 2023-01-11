G-20 event: Airport sees ‘substantial passenger footfall’

KOLKATA: On the day of the G-20 event in Kolkata on January 9, the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) airport witnessed a substantial footfall in both international and domestic passenger count, as learnt from the statistics shared by the airport officials.



The G-20 event in Kolkata led many delegates to fly into the state from abroad and from other states in the country.

This number includes diplomats and officials of global financial institutions among many other important persons. Commenting on the number of international arrivals on January 9, the official said the total number of international passengers on arrival was 2,975 and the total number of flights was 23.

The number of passengers who flew to international locations from Kolkata airport on the day was 3,093 and the number of international flights in departure was 22.

In the domestic sector, the numbers were comparatively higher. A total of 23,633 passengers arrived at the airport while the number of arrival flights was 168. The number of passengers who flew out was 25,058 while the number of departure flights was 163.

Commenting on the increase in the number of departure passengers in both the international and domestic sectors, the official said that many who had come home for winter holidays were now returning. Several students who live abroad are also returning to their universities now.

The airport witnessed a higher footfall count in 2022 than it had in the preceding years 2021 and 2020. The Covid pandemic had severely brought down the numbers in flyer count.