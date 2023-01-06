Frequency of Metro services likely to increase soon

KOLKATA: The frequency of Metro rail services is expected to increase by this year as the 12 Dalian rakes that were being adjusted to the Kolkata Metro specifications are expected to arrive in August.



The Research Design and Standard Organisation (RDSO) engineers and experts along with Chinese engineers and experts have successfully completed the trial run of the Dalian rake which had arrived in the city during 2019. The trial run was conducted in phases and was concluded about 12 days ago.

According to sources, the eight coaches Dalian rake manufactured by CNR Dalian Locomotive and Rolling Stock Company. After the prototype rake arrived, a series of tests were conducted and it was found that the rake had failed to meet certain parameters. Later the engineers of the Chinese company were informed following which a team arrived in the city and again joint trial run were conducted.

The adjustments made in the prototype rake were also to be done in the other 12 rakes which are expected to arrive by this year. “The rakes are scheduled to be delivered in August after making necessary modifications advised by the RDSO. But we are not sure about the time due to the recent Covid situation in China. After the arrival of these rakes, we will be able to provide better service,” said a Metro Railway official.

At present 29 rakes are being used in the North South Metro Corridor including 16 Medha rakes manufactured by Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai and 13 old Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) manufactured coaches. These apart two Medha rakes are being operated in the Joka-Taratala Corridor at present.

Sources informed that during the weekdays at an average 5.3 lakh passengers avail metro while the average figure of weekends is about four lakh. It is expected that after these 12 coaches arrive from China, the frequency of metro will increase which will help the daily commuters.