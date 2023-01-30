French organisation visits red-light areas in city to help victims

KOLKATA: Hosted by the French Consulate Kolkata, the members of Coalition for the Abolition of Prostitution (CAP) International, a French organisation, are taking measures, worldwide, to bring trafficked victims into the mainstream through local agencies by providing them with means to earn a livelihood.



“We are the coalition that works towards the abolition of human trafficking on a global scale. It comprises 35 grassroots organisations, including India that provide assistance to victims of traffic and sexual exploitation all over the world. In South Kolkata, too, we have a partner organisation. We just visited Sonagachi and Bowbazar, the red-light areas in Kolkata. Support is provided to children of women in prostitution whether it’s food or shelter. It’s intense long-term work. We are happy to support them,” Hema Sibi, advocacy coordinator, CAP International, told Millennium Post.“During the Covid lockdown, women in red light areas suffered in terms of earning a living. Although this period did not witness a spurt in trafficking the numbers again grew when things became normal. Many women were indeed put in dire conditions and poverty during the lockdown period” she said. Asked if the number of trafficking had increased during the lockdown period when many children dropped out of schools, she said many causes of trafficking which include lack of education, systemic poverty, homelessness etc.

“We have a systemic analysis of prostitution and trafficking. The hospitality industry which includes top hotels also needs to take measures to combat human trafficking. During big sporting events, a lot of trafficking takes place globally and hotels need to adopt strict policies when it comes to trafficking,” she added.