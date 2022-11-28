Four persons injured in explosions at Jagaddal

Kolkata: Four persons were injured at Jagaddal in North 24-Parganas after several bombs were hurled on Saturday night in front of a house, where a marriage ceremony was underway.



Several persons were detained. A massive manhunt is on to trace the other accused persons. According to sources, a marriage ceremony was going on at the house of a man, who is reportedly a defence personnel identified as Suresh Mahato in Mominpara of Jagaddal's ward 17. It had been alleged that to celebrate the event, music was being played at a high volume. A few local people reportedly asked Mahato to refrain from playing loud music at night. Over the issue, an altercation broke out. Both the parties got involved in a scuffle.

After a few moments, some unknown miscreants started hurling bombs in the area due to which four persons suffered injuries. Out of three bombs that were hurled, one was aimed at Mahato's house as well. A large contingent of police force was sent to the spot to bring the situation under control. Police pickets were also set up to maintain the law and order situation in the area.

Commissioner of Police (CP), Barrackpore, Alok Rajoria said, "We have detained a few persons and investigation is on. The injured persons are also accused in the case and they may get arrested as soon as they released from hospital. We are looking for others who had came to the marriage ceremony as well." Situation again turned violent on Sunday afternoon, when a bomb exploded while police personnel were present in the area.

Hearing the explosion, cops rushed to the spot and started searching for bombs. It was suspected that a few bombs were kept inside a narrow passage between two houses which somehow exploded.