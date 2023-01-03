Four labourers killed after truck turns turtle in Bishnupur

KOLKATA: Four labourers were killed and two others injured after a paddy-laden truck toppled after one of its tyres burst at Bishnupur in Bankura on Sunday evening.



The injured labourers are admitted at the Bishnupur Super Specialty Hospital.

According to sources, the paddy-laden truck was going to East Burdwan from Taldangra in Bankura.

While crossing Joykrishnapur area in Bishnupur, suddenly the left front tyre burst and the truck toppled. Six labourers who were sitting on the paddy stack got stuck under the toppled truck.

Local people started rescuing the trapped labourers. Within a few moments police arrived and rescued them. They were rushed to Bishnupur Super Specialty Hospital where four of them were declared brought dead.

Local people who witnessed the accident claimed that the truck was moving at a normal speed but due to the tyre burst, the driver lost control and it toppled. It is alleged that the tyre of the truck was in a very bad condition and failed to carry the load.

Police reportedly informed that the cause of the accident will be clear after a detailed probe. Sources informed that a mechanical test of the truck will be conducted soon.

However, the truck driver somehow managed to flee immediately after the incident.