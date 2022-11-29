Four BJP legislators debarred from participating in the Mention Hour

kolkata: Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay debarred 4 BJP MLAs from participating in the Mention Hour for the next two days after they failed to respond to their names to put their point forward during the Mention Hour on Monday. The winter session of the Assembly is scheduled to end on November 30.



The Speaker, allowing them to attend the House and participate in other events, said the Opposition MLAs had disregarded the procedure of the Assembly by choosing to not respond to their names to put across their points. BJP MLAs Nikhil Ranjan Dey, Hiranmoy Chatterjee, Partha Sarathi Chatterjee and Gopal Chandra Saha will not be allowed to take part in Mention Hour in the next two days after they skipped the Mention Hour on Monday and joined a demonstration outside the Assembly over the alleged recruitment scam.

The MLAs, however, will not be prevented from participating in the debate, voting, and would also continue to have other rights to which they are entitled to.

Speaking to the media, the Speaker said that he expects that the Opposition will play a constructive role. He said opposition MLAs are allowed to raise around 70 per cent of the total questions raised in the question-hour session.

As the Opposition MLAs are given much respect in return they should also honour the sanctity of the House. Bandyopadhyay said that he was hurt by the way BJP MLAs skipped the Mention Hour in the Assembly. He also said that a delegation from Australia that came to the Assembly was amazed to see the respect given to the Opposition in the Assembly.

In another development, the state government started the process of repealing the Private Fisheries Protection Act of 1889. Fisheries Minister Biplab Roy Chowdhury tabled a new Bill, which he said, would safeguard the owner's rights against fish theft.

The new Bill will be passed in the House to ensure that no-objection certificate has to be obtained from the owner of the private land or ponds if any other party wants to do pisciculture in their land.

Fisheries Minister Biplab Roy Chowdhury said that fish production in Bengal has gone up and dependency on Andhra Pradesh has gone down. It may be mentioned here that the state government has already started training fishermen with the purpose of augmenting the fish production in the state.

The necessary infrastructure for starting this training scheme christened as 'Banga Matsya Yojana' has already started across the state. A training center has been set up in each of the districts in which three months of training will be provided. The state government is assisting the trained fishermen so that they can start cultivation.