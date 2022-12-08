Forms being given for new power connections in 2 villages in Haldia

KOLKATA: The state government on Wednesday started distributing forms for providing new electricity connections in two villages under Haldia industrial areas.



Local administration and the representatives of the West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) already received various documents from the villagers in the two villages — Vishnuramchawk and Soutanpur. Haldia Township Phari started distributing forms for the new electricity connections.

Trinamool Spokesperson Kunal Ghosh recently visited the two villages and saw that electrification work was not completed there. He called up the power minister Aroop Biswas and informed about the matter. Following the power minister's instruction, the power department officials from the district inspected the villages. On the basis of their reports, the distribution of forms started from Wednesday.