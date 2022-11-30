Former minister Manab Mukherjee passes away

KOLKATA: Manab Mukherjee, former state minister and CPI(M) state secretariat member died at his residence on Tuesday morning.



He was 67 years old and is survived by his wife Professor Ishita Mukherjee and daughter.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her deep condolences on his demise. "His death will create a void in the world of politics. I extend my condolences to his family and friends," she said.

Mukherjee was suffering from various ailments and had received treatment at a private hospital. He had returned home a few days ago.

His mortal remains will be kept at a mortuary today and will be taken to the CPI(M) party office on Wednesday.

His body and eyes will be donated to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital.

Mukherjee became an MLA from Beliaghata in 1991. He was the IT minister and later became the Tourism minister in the Cabinet of Buddhadeb Bhattacharya.

Mukherjee, who was a student leader, rose to fame by defeating the Congress candidate in Beliaghata which was a Congress stronghold. He was a prolific writer and speaker and was very popular among the young party workers.