For cops, online traffic prosecution through e-challan a major ‘challenge’

Kolkata: A large number of Kolkata Traffic Police personnel are facing issues while prosecuting motorists after implementation of mParivahan and digilocker as a good number of traffic rule violators are not carrying the hard copy of vehicle-related documents and not paying up the fine on the spot as well.



At present, online prosecution through the newly introduced ‘e-challan’ system is active in five traffic guards only.

Since the mParivahan and digilocker facilities have been implemented in Bengal from December 23, 2021, a good number of people are found not carrying physical copies of vehicle-related documents. In case such people are intercepted for violating traffic norms, they are showing the documents on mParivahan or digilocker. Though it is official to produce vehicle-related documents through mParivahan or digilocker, traffic cops are finding it difficult to prosecute them if the offender fails to pay the traffic fine on the spot as the system of seizure of documents electronically has not been started yet in all the traffic guards.

As the e-challan system is active in five traffic guards, namely Howrah Bridge traffic guard, Headquarter traffic guard, Jorabagan, South and East traffic guards, cops of 20 other traffic guards are still prosecuting errant motorists through KTP smartphone application. When such people are being intercepted in areas of other traffic guards, they are not producing the hard copy of the documents in case police demand for the purpose of seizure.

Though cops of the 20 traffic guards where the ‘e-challan’ system has not been introduced are demanding physical documents, officials of the state Transport department are claiming that production of hard copies of vehicle-related documents are not mandatory.

According to traffic cops performing duty on the road, taking advantage of the situation, a good number of violators are not showing physical documents.

In such cases, the vehicle is being prosecuted through a citation system (a message will be generated and sent to the registered mobile number of the vehicle). However, the citation method is mostly applicable for those traffic cops below the rank of a Sergeant as they are not authorised to prosecute motorists in the conventional manner.

A senior official of the Kolkata Traffic Police said the ‘e-challan’ system is expected to start functioning in all the traffic guards of Kolkata Police within three months. However, to ensure the smooth running of the system, major infrastructure development is needed and work is going on.