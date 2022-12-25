For a safe & Merry Christmas, over 3K cops to be deployed in city today

KOLKATA/DARJEELING: The pavements of Park Street and adjacent areas remained chock-a-block with people on Christmas Eve. Expecting a massive crowd, the Kolkata Police had tightened its security starting from Saturday itself.



At least 2,200 police personnel were deployed from 4 pm on Saturday, this number will increase to 3,000 on Sunday. The police have divided Park Street and adjacent areas into 11 zones to monitor the crowd and people's safety.

Sixteen police assistance booths started providing service in the area from Christmas eve as the size of crowd by the evening increased stupendously. In addition to the arrangements, two quick response teams will be located on Sunday. Apart from this, surveillance by the police was carried out through mobile patrolling vans and bikes. Special emphasis was made on the women's safety. Several traffic restrictions were also imposed in and around Park Street starting from Christmas Eve and continuing on Sunday. On Christmas Eve, two-way traffic was allowed on Park Street and Shakespeare Sarani from 2 am on Sunday instead of 10 pm on Saturday. Queensway was kept one-way, from east to west, as and when required while Cathedral Road was kept closed to vehicles as and when required.

Park Street between the Jawaharlal Nehru Road crossing and Wood Street, and Middleton Street will be closed to vehicles on Sunday evening, while Ho Chi Minh Sarani will be one-way. Vehicles will not be allowed on Russell Street and two-way traffic will be allowed on Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Road between the Royd Street crossing and the Park Street crossing, amongst other restrictions.

Apart from this, a huge crowd is also expected to commute via metro on Sunday. Hence, metro railway will run 204 services instead of 130 services on the North-South corridor.

During peak hours from 1:20 pm to 9:20 pm, the metro will be made available at an eight-minute frequency. At least 44 metro services will ply on the East-West metro corridor that is from Sealdah to Salt Lake Sector-5. Usually, the metro services on this line remain closed on Sunday.

Meanwhile, 'Gundri Bazar' a farmers' market, selling local produce along with local cuisines and crafts was flagged off on Saturday with a colorful rally and will continue till Monday at the Mall in Darjeeling. The true flavour of Darjeeling Christmas is still preserved by Glenary's- one of the oldest eatery in town. It still offers a sumptuous Christmas spread.

The iconic Joey's Pub will host "Joy to the World" on Christmas eve and Christmas in the evenings. The American Jazz Collective and Christmas songs will be presented by Internationally acclaimed pianist Arunava "Shonai" Chatterjee; Satyajit Roychaudhury on the Saxophones along with Meghna Mukhia and Gopal Mothey (vocals.).

The Cathedral of Immaculate Conception, Darjeeling will be holding the midnight mass along with the special Christmas Mass on Sunday. "Owing to the biting cold the Midnight Mass was brought forward and it commenced at 8pm" stated Father Alexander Gurung, Pro-Vicar.

Christmas eve was also celebrated at the Ramakrishna Mission Nivedita Educational and Cultural Centre, Roy Villa, Darjeeling.