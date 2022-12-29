Fluctuating Weather System Causing Health Hazards: Doctors

A fluctuating weather and the rise and fall in the mercury in quick succession are causing health hazards among people, said city doctors.



Public health experts have also cautioned that people should be careful against dengue as the current weather system may trigger as the lowest temperature has been hovering around 20 degree Celsius in the last week of December.

The doctors have also advised patients not to take medicines on their own.

Some infections are common at this time of the year when the temperature fluctuates.

A sudden jump in temperature during this time of the year triggers viral infections, warned doctors. Amidst fluctuating temperature, city doctors have prescribed some home remedies so that the people can stay fit and disease-free.

The health experts have warned not to ignore common cold and cough amidst the current fluctuating weather. As there is a fresh Covid threat, the experts also urged the suspected people to consult a doctor, undertake tests and isolate themselves in order to check further transmission.

The experts said that as the lowest temperature has reached 20 degree Celsius there is a risk for a spread of dengue infection. Dengue subsides when the lowest temperature goes below 15 degrees. The current fluctuating weather increases the risk factors.

It may be mentioned here that in the last 18 years, Kolkata has recorded the highest temperature this December with the mercury dropping at 20.7 degree Celsius on Tuesday which was 7 degree above normal.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore said the mercury will drop again from next Friday. In 2004, the city had registered such a high temperature in December for the last time.

The lowest temperature had been recorded at 20.4 degree Celsius on December 21 in 2004. Normally, the lowest temperature remains at around 14 and 15 degree Celsius in the last week of December. There has been an incursion of moisture from the sea due to a low pressure in south Bay of Bengal. As a result, the winter cold disappeared.