First aid workshop held in Darjeeling

DARJEELING: The Ramakrishna Mission Nivedita Education and Cultural Center (RKMNECC) Darjeeling ushered in 2023 with a two-day long first aid workshop in collaboration with St. John Ambulance Association.



"Many of the students come from remote areas of Darjeeling where medical help is not readily available. With this training they could be the first line response in times of emergency.

Thereby the training will be a great help to themselves and society at large," stated Swami Mahatapananda, Centre Head, RKMNECC.The workshop commenced at Roy Villa, located at Lebong Cart Road, Darjeeling that houses the RKMNECC on January 1. "Wrong first aid does more damage than good. There are many misconceptions also. The two-day long workshop is aimed at clearing misconceptions relating to first aid; hands on training; theory; different bandages and technique of Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR),"stated Sanjay Banerjee, Lecturer, St. John Ambulance Association, Siliguri chapter.

The Siliguri chapter was founded in 1971 and completed 50 years of service in this avenue on July 1, 2021. Around 30 students from different schools of Darjeeling took part in the workshop.

"The workshop included lectures on how to assess situations quickly and safely and summon appropriate help.

Follow the ABC rule (Airways, Breathing and Circulation) to protect casualties and others at the scene from possible danger," stated Malay Mukherjee, Lecturer in First Aid.

The training included how to control bleeding; treat wounds and burns; immobilise bone and joint injuries and check breathing and pulse and deal with any emergency immediately.