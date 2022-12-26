Fire breaks out at spl train, none injured

KOLKATA: Fire broke out in a moving Guwahati-Kolkata special train. As the train entered Katwa station on Sunday afternoon, passengers saw the fire which led to panic amidst the crowd. No casualty was reported.

As soon as the train stopped at the station, the boarded passengers of the train got down in a hurry and started running helter-skelter. According to a railway official, the flames were coming out of an air-conditioned compartment B1 coach, mainly from the bottom.

The special train left Guwahati station at around 9 am and was supposed to reach Chitpur at 3 pm. The scheduled time of arrival of the train at Katwa station was 11:51 am. But due to the fire, the train was stopped from 12:16 pm to 1:36 pm at the station. The station master was informed about the fire, soon after which railway workers and engineers started the repair work after a thorough investigation to identify the source of the flames. A major accident was avoided due to alertness of passengers.