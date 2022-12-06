Fire breaks out at house in Garia, none injured

kolkata: Panic spread at the Garia Station Road area after a major fire broke out in a house that was being used as a factory-cum-godown of loudspeakers.



Around 5:30 am on Monday a fire broke out at the said house beside Anandanagar High School. Two fire tenders were pressed into action within a few moments.

Later another fire tender was sent to the spot. Loop line was set up by joining multiple hose pipes as fire tenders failed to reach the spot due to the narrow approach lane.

Local people claimed that they were unaware about the godown and the factory inside the house.

It is alleged that neither firefighting management systems nor any fire extinguisher were installed there.

No reports of any injury were received. Cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.