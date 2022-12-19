Fire at swimming club doused after over an hr

KOLKATA: A major fire broke out at the Bhowanipore Swimming Club on Saturday night, which created panic among the local people.



Around 10:15 pm on Saturday fire broke out inside the store adjacent to the the gymnasium of the club. Before anybody could react, fire started spreading to other parts of the club. As the structures are made of wood and dry leaves had fallen on its roof, the fire spread quickly.

Initially, five fire tenders were pressed into action but two more were sent as the intensity of the flames was increasing.

The caretaker of the club, who lives in a room adjacent to the club building, was rescued unhurt.

As the rooms were made using metal sheets fire fighters faced trouble while spraying water. The metal sheets were removed first and then the fire fighters were able to spray water on the flames.

Around 11:35 pm, fire was controlled. However, cooling process was carried out for few more hours.

Due to the fire a few trees were partially burnt.

State Fire minister Sujit Bose and KMC Councillor Kajari Banerjee rushed to the spot at might and took stock of the situation. The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained.