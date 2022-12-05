Finish land identification work for waste management projects by Dec 15: Chief Secy to Panchayats dept

KOLKATA Chief Secretary H.K Dwivedi has instructed the Panchayats and Rural Development (P&RD) department to complete land identification, survey, DPR (Detailed Project Report), tendering and issue of work order for projects related to solid waste management (SWM), grey water management (GWM), plastic waste management (PWM) and Gobardhan scheme by December 15. Dwivedi recently held a review meeting on rural sanitation in connection with SBMG (Swacch Bharat Mission Gramin).



The Chief Secretary has asked for reduction of gap between DPR approval and tendering in case of SWM and GWM. He has also instructed for purchase of e-carts and machinery for PWM by December and placed for use.

The expenditure of 15th finance commission fund particularly the tied portion meant for sanitation and water is very less. As per instructions, it should be reviewed immediately and expenditure to be increased significantly for drawing next allotment. The districts have been asked to submit a detailed report on the number of activities planned, schemes taken up, DPR prepared, tenders invited and progress of work and expenditure made from 15th Finance Sanitation fund.

A compiled report has to be submitted to the Chief Secretary by P&RD department within December 7. The process of declaring ODF plus villages also needs to be expedited and districts have been asked to take up intensive awareness and capacity building activities on sanitation work.The basic concept of ODF plus is to ensure that there should be community toilet facilities at a distance of at least 500 m from each household and public toilet at 1 km from any public place. They should be well maintained with uninterrupted supply of water and electricity. A fee can be charged from the users for maintenance purposes. Dwivedi has asked districts to conduct survey to identify eligible households for IHHL (Individual Household Latrine) within one week. All the applications submitted in 'Citizens portal' should be inquired and disposed. District Magistrates have been directed to certify status of concerned ODF district within the first week of January 2023. They have been asked to complete construction of IHHL by December 31, 2022.