‘Fine of Rs 1.25 crore imposed on pvt hosp for medical negligence’

kolkata: The National Consumer Protection Court has imposed a fine of Rs 1.25 crore on a private hospital in city for the death of a female doctor who allegedly died due to medical negligence.



The National Consumer Protection Court has directed the private hospital to pay Rs 1.25 crore as compensation to the patient’s family.

The hospital has also been asked to pay another Rs 2 lakh for the costs of the case the family of the victim had spent. All the compensations have to be paid within the next 6 weeks.

It was also learnt that the Chief Secretary of the state has been asked to look into the medical infrastructure of the private hospital.

The private hospital, however, said that they have not yet received any such order.

The victim, Dr Arunima Sen died in 2014. She had polycystic ovarian syndrome.

She was admitted to the hospital due to severe pain in the lower abdomen during menstruation. The doctor asked her to undergo a laparoscopic test.

It was alleged that Arunima was not willing to take this test.

However, she agreed to undergo the test allegedly due to the doctor’s pressure in the hospital.

Eventually, she died of a heart attack during the process. She was 31 years old when the incident took place. Following the incident, Arunima’s husband Somraj Sen had filed a complaint against the private hospital authorities and seven doctors at Alipur police station. He also filed a case in the National Consumer Protection Court seeking compensation.